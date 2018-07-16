Uttar Pradesh horror: 4-year-old girl raped, accused arrested

Lucknow, July 16: As rape of minors continues unabated, the latest incident of sexual assault against a girl has been reported from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Hapur's Mukhteshwara village. The quick action on the part of the police has led to the arrest of the accused.

Rajesh Singh, a police official, on Sunday told ANI, "The accused has been arrested. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway."

In the last few months, the nation has witnessed alarming rise in the number of cases of rapes, especially of minor girls. Angry citizens of the country protested on roads in various parts of the country over the horrific rape cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in April.

Both the cases caught the attention of the nation because of its barbarity and open support for the accused from a section of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After its "studied silence" over crimes against women, especially minor girls, the Narendra Modi government approved the ordinance to allow courts to award death penalty to those convicted of raping girls under 12 in April.

Another four-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district by a 19-year-old man recently. A case has been registered in this regard. However, the police are yet to nab the accused who is absconding.