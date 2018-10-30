Uttar Pradesh holiday list 2019

For Quick Alerts
Uttar Pradesh is one of the 29 states of India. It is bordered by Rajasthan to the west, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi to the northwest, Uttarkhand and Nepal to the north. Bihar to the east and Madhya Pradesh to the south. Lucknow is the state capital while Khanpur is the largest city.
Year 2019 is here! If you are in Uttar Pradesh, then I am sure you will be looking for Uttar Pradesh 2019 holiday list which includes all public holidays, bank holidays, government holidays, school holidays and festivals in Uttar Pradesh in 2019.
|Holiday
|Day
|Date
|Republic Day
|Saturday
|January 26
|Maha Shivratri
|Monday
|March 04
|Hazrat Alis Birthday
|Wednesday
|March 20
|Doljatra
|Thursday
|March 21
|Holi
|Thursday
|March 21
|Bank Holiday
|Monday
|April 01
|Ugadi
|Saturday
|April 06
|Dr Ambedkar Jayanti
|Sunday
|April 14
|Ram Navami
|Sunday
|April 14
|Mahavir Jayanti
|Wednesday
|April 17
|Good Friday
|Friday
|April 19
|Parashurama Jayanti
|Tuesday
|May 07
|Buddha Purnima
|Sunday
|May 19
|Idul Fitr
|Wednesday
|June 05
|Idul Juha
|Monday
|August 12
|Independence Day
|Thursday
|August 15
|Janmashtami
|Friday
|August 23
|Muharram (10th Day)
|Tuesday
|September 10
|Raksha Bandhan
|Saturday
|September 14
|Mahatma Gandhi Birthday
|Wednesday
|October 02
|Dasara
|Tuesday
|October 08
|Deewali
|Sunday
|October 27
|Chhath Puja
|Saturday
|November 02
|Id-e-Milad
|Sunday
|November 10
|Guru Nanak Birthday
|Tuesday
|November 12
|Christmas Day
|Wednesday
|December 25