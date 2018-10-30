Uttar Pradesh holiday list 2019

Uttar Pradesh is one of the 29 states of India. It is bordered by Rajasthan to the west, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi to the northwest, Uttarkhand and Nepal to the north. Bihar to the east and Madhya Pradesh to the south. Lucknow is the state capital while Khanpur is the largest city.

Year 2019 is here! If you are in Uttar Pradesh, then I am sure you will be looking for Uttar Pradesh 2019 holiday list which includes all public holidays, bank holidays, government holidays, school holidays and festivals in Uttar Pradesh in 2019.

Holiday Day Date Republic Day Saturday January 26 Maha Shivratri Monday March 04 Hazrat Alis Birthday Wednesday March 20 Doljatra Thursday March 21 Holi Thursday March 21 Bank Holiday Monday April 01 Ugadi Saturday April 06 Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Sunday April 14 Ram Navami Sunday April 14 Mahavir Jayanti Wednesday April 17 Good Friday Friday April 19 Parashurama Jayanti Tuesday May 07 Buddha Purnima Sunday May 19 Idul Fitr Wednesday June 05 Idul Juha Monday August 12 Independence Day Thursday August 15 Janmashtami Friday August 23 Muharram (10th Day) Tuesday September 10 Raksha Bandhan Saturday September 14 Mahatma Gandhi Birthday Wednesday October 02 Dasara Tuesday October 08 Deewali Sunday October 27 Chhath Puja Saturday November 02 Id-e-Milad Sunday November 10 Guru Nanak Birthday Tuesday November 12 Christmas Day Wednesday December 25