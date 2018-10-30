Uttar Pradesh holiday list 2019

  • search

By
    Uttar Pradesh is one of the 29 states of India. It is bordered by Rajasthan to the west, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi to the northwest, Uttarkhand and Nepal to the north. Bihar to the east and Madhya Pradesh to the south. Lucknow is the state capital while Khanpur is the largest city.

    Year 2019 is here! If you are in Uttar Pradesh, then I am sure you will be looking for Uttar Pradesh 2019 holiday list which includes all public holidays, bank holidays, government holidays, school holidays and festivals in Uttar Pradesh in 2019.

    Holiday Day Date
    Republic Day Saturday January 26
    Maha Shivratri Monday March 04
    Hazrat Alis Birthday Wednesday March 20
    Doljatra Thursday March 21
    Holi Thursday March 21
    Bank Holiday Monday April 01
    Ugadi Saturday April 06
    Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Sunday April 14
    Ram Navami Sunday April 14
    Mahavir Jayanti Wednesday April 17
    Good Friday Friday April 19
    Parashurama Jayanti Tuesday May 07
    Buddha Purnima Sunday May 19
    Idul Fitr Wednesday June 05
    Idul Juha Monday August 12
    Independence Day Thursday August 15
    Janmashtami Friday August 23
    Muharram (10th Day) Tuesday September 10
    Raksha Bandhan Saturday September 14
    Mahatma Gandhi Birthday Wednesday October 02
    Dasara Tuesday October 08
    Deewali Sunday October 27
    Chhath Puja Saturday November 02
    Id-e-Milad Sunday November 10
    Guru Nanak Birthday Tuesday November 12
    Christmas Day Wednesday December 25

