Uttar Pradesh govt to showcase Ayodhya Ram Temple in its Republic Day tableaux

    Lucknow, Dec 12: Uttar Pradesh government has said that the State's tableaux Pradesh will showcase the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya as well as the culture, tradition and art related to the temple town, at the Republic Day parade in Delhi.

    According to reports, the tableaux theme for the 2021 is titled "Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage Uttar Pradesh".

    It is also said that the tableaux will exhibit a glimpse of the "Deepotsav" in Ayodhya. The proposal sent from the Uttar Pradesh government was approved during a meeting held in Delhi regarding the Republic Day parade.

    This year, the tableau of the state tied with Odisha's tableaux and was based on the theme "Sarva Dharma Samabhav". It mirrored the cultural and religious tourism of Uttar Pradesh.

      Next year, India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after its Constitution came into effect.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 12, 2020, 12:56 [IST]
      X