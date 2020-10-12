Uttar Pradesh govt issues new guidelines; No festival-related activities in containment zones

India

Lucknow, Oct 12: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday issued a set of new guidelines to be followed during the upcoming festivals later this month and in November.

According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), no festival-related activities will be allowed in containment zones and organisers, staff and visitors coming from containment zones will not be permitted to participate or organise festival events in non-containment zone.

Social distancing, thermal scanning, mandatory use of face masks and hand sanitisers at all times of visiting pandals are some of the health safety measures laid out by the state government in the guidelines.

The SOP also said that there should be separate entry and exit arrangements with separate gates at the festival venue. Also, people with COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to take part in any festival events.

In a statement, thet State government said, "From October to December, it is the time for festivals including Navratri, Durgapuja, Dussehra, Deepawali, Chhath Puja, Kartik Purnima and Christmas etc in which, statue installation at various places, religious worship, fair, exhibition, cultural programmes will be held where a large number of people are likely to gather. So to prevent the spread of coronavirus , the SOP guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will be implemented with immediate effect in Uttar Pradesh."

It can be seen that all major festivals will be celebrated in October end and November. Navratri will begin from October 17, while Dussehra will be celebrated on October 25.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi is on October 30 and Diwali celebrations will be held on November 13 and 15. Bhaiyyaduj and Chhat Puja are on November 16 and 20 respectively.