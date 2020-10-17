Uttar Pradesh Governor launches 'Safe City Project' in Lucknow

Ballia firing: Five people taken into custody, hunt on for BJP leader who opened fire

India

Lucknow, Oct 17: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday said the movement of women police personnel in Lucknow will inculcate a feeling of pride and safety for women in the city.

The Governor spoke while inaugurating the 'Safe City Project', a 180-day-long campaign under which the police and other departments will work towards safety of women.

In a statement, the UP Raj Bhavan said the Governor flagged off 100 pink scooties and 10 four-wheeler police vehicles. Lucknow is among eight cities in the country selected for the 'Safe City Project'.

The central government has approved the project for Lucknow at a total cost of Rs 194 crore with an aim to strengthen security of women in public places.

Patel said, "Crime against women is increasing, and in this scenario, the responsibility of society increases. If the schemes meant for woman are not properly implemented, they will lose their importance. Till such time that women are dependent on others socially or monetarily, they will be exploited. The women have to become empowered."

She also said, "There are people with criminal and perverted mindset, who derive pleasure by committing crime. Girls are harassed while going to schools. It is because of these people that women do not feel safe in the family. Police must identify these people, and act before they could commit crime."

The UP Governor also said that the responsibility of the universities and educational institutes is not confined only to admission, teaching, examination and results.

These vehicles have first-aid kit, flashlights and other facilities. The women personnel will combat crimes against women, which will make them feel secured.