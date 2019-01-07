Uttar Pradesh gets major share in the 17 election committees constituted by the BJP

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 7: With 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Uttar Pradesh is one of the most important states for 2019 elections as well for the BJP that had won 73 seats along with its ally. Looking at the importance of the state senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from the state have been entrusted with crucial responsibilities just before the national executive in New Delhi.

Union Home minister and one of the senior leaders of the party from the state Rajnath Singh, who was president of the party during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, has been entrusted with the responsibility of making Sankalp Patra (manifesto). Total 17 committees have been constituted by the party president Amit Shah keeping in mind 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The 20-member Sankalp Patra Committee-led by Rajnath Singh has 20 other members including deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

By including names of leaders and workers in these committees, BJP president Amit Shah has not only tried to accommodate them but also tried to give the message by more representation to the state that how important it is for the BJP.

In the publicity and dissemination committee led by Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley, Union minister and Noida MP Mahesh Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Jain have been made members besides some other. While the committee led by Union minister Nitin Gadkari that will have the responsibility of contacting non-government and social sectors have members like Union minister of state for finance Shiv Pratap Shukla and former Union minister Kalraj Mishra. The team will have former Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Laxmikant Bajpai. This is being considered very important to manage Brahmin community in the state.

Chief of the IT cell and spokesperson of the UP BJP Sanjay Rai, who has been leading the team of 8-lakh strong Cyber Yodhdha deputed on booths, has got the award for this and has been included in the 13-member social media team. State BJP vice president J P S Rathore, who has been active with programme management and implementation, has been made part of the contacting beneficiaries of the government scheme team.

Nation general secretary Arun Singh has been made part of many teams out of the 17 committees. Media team has Gaurav Bhatia, Anil Jain and Bizay Sonkar Shastri then literature making team has the name of Sudhanshu Trivedi and Mahesh Sharma. Naqvi too has been made parts of many teams.