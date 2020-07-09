Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Vikas Dubey's wife, son arrested

By PTI

Lucknow, July 09: Hours after the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, his wife, son and a servant were held by the Uttar Pradesh STF here on Thursday evening.

Vikas Dubey’s wife Richa Dubey was arrested from her Krishna Nagar residence on Thursday evening by a team of the Special Task Force (STF) on charges of harbouring the gangster and conniving with him, police sources said.

The gangster's son and a servant were also arrested, sources said. Richa is said to have supported Dubey in his unlawful activities. She is allegedly the part of the conspiracy that led to the killing of eight policemen at Kanpur’s Bikru village on July 3.

She had connected her mobile phone to a CCTV camera installed in their now-demolished house at Bikru village and kept an eye on the activities there even from her absence. Richa had gone missing immediately after the Kanpur ambush. She will be taken to Kanpur and interrogated along with her husband, sources said.

Earlier, police had visited the gangster’s Krishna Nagar residence twice but could not find Richa or their son. Vikas Dubey is being brought to Kanpur on a transit remand.