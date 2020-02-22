  • search
Trending FATF Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttar Pradesh Dy CM claims gold found in Sonbhadra helps India

    By
    |

    Varanasi, Feb 22: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that the gold deposits, that were found in Sonbhadra district would help in making India financially strong.

    "This will help in making India financially strong. The state government is happy with this news," Maurya told reporters.

    Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya
    Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

    Earlier, Geological Survey of India and Uttar Pradesh's Directorate of Geology and Mining (DGM) estimated gold reserves of around 3,000 tonnes in Sonabhadra district.

    Work on finding gold reserves in Sonbhadra was started almost two decades back in 1992-93 by the Geological Survey of India, he said, adding that auctioning of these blocks through e-tendering would start soon.

    3,000 tonne gold deposits found in UP

    It is estimated that gold deposits in Son Pahadi are to be around 2,943.26 tonnes, the official said.

    According to the World Gold Council, India currently has 626 tonnes of gold reserves. The new reserves are almost five times that amount and estimated to be worth nearly Rs 12 lakh crore.

    More KESHAV PRASAD MAURYA News

    Read more about:

    keshav prasad maurya uttar pradesh gold

    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 15:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X