Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders miffed over leadership for its complete unpreparedness

New Delhi, Jan 15: The Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh are opposing political leniency towards Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav in view of these political leaders ignoring the Congress for the alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

The party leaders have made it clear that the Congress now must not hesitate to say that they forged an alliance to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. Many Congress leaders are of the view that the Congress must not hesitate to tell people of the state that alliance was done to help the BJP.

Party leaders and workers in the state are also questioning the lackadaisical approach of the top strategist of the party in Delhi. They are of the view that incompetent strategists of the party had kept on waiting for the invitation of the SP and the BSP leadership to join the alliance. They did not take any initiative themselves to talk to Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.

The party leadership also did not work on Plan B with the idea if alliance of the Congress with SP-BSP does not happen. The Congress does not have any strategy except announcing contesting all 80 seats in the state alone. Attitude of the Congress leaders in the state is becoming a big challenge for the party after the claim of the Congress to make foolproof strategy to corner the BJP stands demolished with they left stranded in the state.

This is the reason that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will discuss the matter with senior leaders of the party after he returns to India from his tour to Abu Dhabi and Dubai on January 15, 2019. Party sources said that it is correct that the Congress did not contemplate over the issue of Plan B if the Congress is left out of the SP-BSP alliance.

So there is unrest in the party that the way BSP chief is attacking the Congress, the party does not have any answer to it. The Congress leaders are questioning that these parties are attacking the BJP on corruption but they are silent on Rafale issue. The Congress is saying that it is just not embroiling the BJP rather helping the BJP in a way.

The Congress leaders are accusing that the SP and the BSP have helped the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and now they want to benefit the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.