Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht passes away in Delhi

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Apr 20: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht, breathed his last in Delhi on Monday morning.

    Yogi Adityanath

    An official said that CM Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht, 89, was undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi and passed away at 10:44 am on Monday.

    Reacting to this, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi said, "CM Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences."

    Yogi Adityanath's father, Anand Singh Bisht was a former forest ranger and was reportedly undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi and his condition was critical. The hospital officials said that he was on ventilator for the past many days and had been in AIIMS since March 13.

    Another official said that CM Yogi Adityanath was chairing a meeting with respect to COVID-19 outbreak when he was informed of his father's demise.

    Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 12:54 [IST]
