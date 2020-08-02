Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun dies due to coronavirus

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, July 02: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun passed away due to coronavirus in Lucknow. Rani Varun was receving treatment for COVID19 at a hospital in Lucknow. She was 62.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's today's visit to Ayodhya, to review preparations for Ram Temple foundation laying ceremony, stands cancelled.

Born on May 3, 1958, Kamal Rani Varun was a member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. She was also a member of Eleventh and Twelfth Lok Sabha.

She pursued her masters in sociology at Kanpur University. She married Kishan Lal Varun on 25 May 1975. The couple has one daughter.

Priest at Ayodhya, 15 policemen test positive for coronavirus ahead of Ram Mandir event

From 1989 to 1995, Kamal Rani Varun was a member of Mahanagar Parishad, Kanpur. She was elected to 11th Lok Sabha in 1996. From 1996 to 1997, she served as the member of the committee on Labour and Welfare and the Committee on Industry.

Kamal Rani Varun worked as the member of the Committee on the empowerment of women in 1997.

In 1998, she was re-elected to the Parliament for a second term. From 1998 to 1999, she served as the member of various committees including the Committee on Official language, Committee on labour and welfare and the Consultative Committee of Ministry of Tourism.