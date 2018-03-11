Uttar Pradesh bypolls: BJP will win both the seats with big margin, says Yogi Adityanath

Votes will be cast in Gorakhpur and Phulpur parliamentary bypolls today. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who cast his first vote for Gorakhpur seat said the BJP will win both the bypolls with a big margin.

Reacting to question on Rahul Gandhi, the UP CM said that wherever the Congress president goes, the grand old party is decimated.

BJP will win both the by-polls Gorakhpur & Phulpur with massive majority & on the basis of PM Modi's governance of development, 2019 election results will also be good for the BJP: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

'People will throw away his appeal. Wherever he goes Congress is decimated because he works with a negative mindset','' said UP CM on Rahul Gandhi's statement saying, 'If I was PM & someone had given me a file with Demonetisation written on it, I would've thrown it in dustbin.'

The stage is set for a high-voltage contest between BJP, Congress and BSP-supported SP. Having lost Lok Sabha and Assembly bye-elections recently in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the bypolls for the two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, especially Gorakhpur, has become a matter of prestige for the BJP.

OneIndia News

