Uttar Pradesh: Bulandshahr police chief transferred over cop's killing

Lucknow, Dec 8: Six days after a police officer and a civilian were killed in mob violence over cow carcasses in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, the top officer in the district has been transferred. Sitapur SP Prabhakar Chaudhary has been appointed as SSP Bulandshahr. He replaced Krishna Bahadur Singh who has now been transferred to DGP Headquarters, Lucknow.

The action was taken after a high-level meeting was presided over by the Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh, who had handed over the report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his arrival from New Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was briefed on the key findings of the report on Bulandshahr violence prepared by ADG (Intelligence) SB Shirodkar.

After this, two Bulandshahr police officers - Circle officer Shama SP Singh and Chingrawathi police outpost incharge Suresh Kumar - were shunted out, said reports. Both have been removed on prima facie charges of negligence in assessing and handling the situation on December 3, a CNN-News18 report said while quoting sources.