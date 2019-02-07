Uttar Pradesh Budget: Yogi Adityanath to table Budget today

Lucknow, Feb 7: The Yogi Adityanath government will table its Annual Budget in the state legislature on Thursday. The Budget size is likely to touch Rs 4.75 trillion, which would be nearly 11 per cent higher than the Annual Budget 2018-19 of about Rs 4.28 trillion presented in February 2018.

Considering it is an election year with the 2019 Lok Sabha polls just months away, the Budget is crucial for the Yogi Adityanath Government.

On the first day of the Budget Session, Opposition members hurled paper balls towards the podium and raised slogans as Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik addressed a joint sitting of the state legislature on the Budget Session's first day on Tuesday.

In his about 55-minute speech, the governor highlighted the welfare and development schemes of the state government, and also justified the renaming of Allahabad and Faizabad districts, saying, "my government has restored their cultural names."

In his 28-pages address, Naik said there has been "considerable improvement in the law and order (situation) in the state".

"Now, the common man is fear free and women are not afraid of coming out of their houses even during the night," he said.

The governor said due to the drive against criminals, there has been a substantial decline in serious crimes as compared to the last year.

"As many as 7,626 culprits were arrested in 3,285 police action against them. During these actions, 946 culprits sustained injuries, 73 others were killed. In these operations, 576 police personnel sustained injuries and four jawans attained martyrdom," Naik said.

On farmer's welfare, Naik said, "A record purchase of 52.92 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was made from 11,27,195 farmers under the price support scheme in 2018-19 and online payment of Rs 9231.99 crore was made within 72 hours."

Naik claimed that MoUs worth Rs 4.68 lakh crore were signed during the investor summit in February 2018 and foundation stones of 81 projects, involving an investment of over Rs 61,000 crore, was laid in July by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With PTI inputs)