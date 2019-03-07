Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP, MLA summoned over ugly fight at party meet

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Sant Kabir Nagar, Mar 06: BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel, who was thrashed by BJP MP Sharad Tripathi, clarified that his supporters are not protesting against the MP, but against police action against them.

BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel told news agency ANI that, "We had an altercation over placement of names on foundation stone of a road project. We've no demands,but administration baton-charged BJP workers with lights switched off,I'm sitting in protest against that. We're not protesting against Sharad Tripathi."

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP beats party MLA with shoe

however, BJP MP Sharad Tripathi felt sorry for assaulting MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel. Tripathi said, "I regret the incident and feel bad about it, what happened was against my normal behaviour. If I am summoned by state chief then will put my point across."

Both have been summoned by the state BJP unit for the ruckus at a party meeting held in Sant Kabir Nagar.

M N Pandey, UP BJP President, said, "We have taken cognizance of this condemnable incident and both have been summoned to Lucknow. Strict disciplinary action will be taken."