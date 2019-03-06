  • search
    Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP beats party MLA with shoe

    Sant Kabir Nagar, Mar 06: In a shocking incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sharad Tripathi and BJP MLA Rakesh Singh exchanged blows on Wednesday after an argument broke out over placement of names on a foundation stone of a project.

    
    BJP MP Sharad Tripathi assaulted his colleague Rakesh Singh with his foorwear in presence of party leaders at a meeting. In a video clip, the MP Tripathi is seen beating the MLA by his shoes. Later, policemen present at the event ended the chaos.

    BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel and his supporters protested outside the District Magistrate office demanding arrest of BJP MP Rakesh Tripathi.

    Uttar Pradesh BJP has taken cognizance of this incident and both have been summoned to Lucknow. The state BJP chief has assured strict disciplinary action.

    Sharad Tripathi won the Indian general elections, 2014 from the Sant Kabir Nagar (Lok Sabha constituency). He is son of Shri Ramapati Ram Tripathi, Former President of the BJP State Unit of Uttar Pradesh.

