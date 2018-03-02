Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader, son thrash toll plaza employee in Akbarpur

Kanpur Dehat BJP President Rahuldev Agnihotri and his son thrashed a toll plaza employee in Akbarpur allegedly because he didn't let their vehicle pass without payment of charges.

In a video posted by ANI, Rahuldev Agnihotri and his son can be seen forcefully entering the plaza and slapping the unsuspecting employee. The incident happened after he was trying to cross the toll without paying.

#WATCH Kanpur Dehat BJP President Rahuldev Agnihotri & his son thrashed a toll plaza employee in Akbarpur allegedly because he didn't let their vehicle pass without payment of charges (28.02.18) pic.twitter.com/nwJdgVeGBH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 1, 2018

This is the latest incident in the series of a scuffle between people in power and toll booth employee.

In October last year, the husband of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly Sangeeta Charel was caught on CCTV camera thrashing a toll plaza employee Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh.

In another incident months ago, a BJP MLA Rakesh Rathore was caught on camera thrashing a toll plaza employee. However, later denying the video claim he said it was Samajwadi leader Mahendra Yadav.

OneIndia News

