Uttar Pradesh Assembly session from February 16, Budget presentation on February 17

Lucknow, Jan 26: The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly is all set to begin on February 16, with Finance Minister Suresh Khanna slated to present the 2021-22 Budget on February 17. The state Cabinet has approved a proposal to this effect, a government spokesman said.

The session will begin with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint session of the Vidhan Sabha and the Vidhan Parishad.

While experts expect a populist Budget in view of coming state elections, it is also expected that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's dream project, Ganga Expressway, would get a generous allocation in the budgetary proposals. The 596-km expressway would connect Meerut and Prayagraj.

The session is significant in view of the coming panchayat elections in April, followed by Assembly elections due early next year.