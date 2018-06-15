English

Uttar Pradesh: Ambedkar's statue found damaged in Ballia

PTI
    Ballia (UP), Jun 15: A statue of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar was found damaged in a village here, the latest case of vandalism in a series of such incidents.

    File photo of an Ambedkar statue
    The police said unidentified persons damaged the Ambedkar statue in Kothiya village last night. As the news spread, the administration swung into action and got the statue repaired.

    An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the incident, SHO, Nagra, Ram Dinesh Tiwari said. A probe is on. No arrest has been made so far.

