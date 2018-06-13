English

Utkal university jobs: Check vacancy, apply now

Posted By:
    The Utkal University, Vani Vihar, Odisha has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor.

    Candidates should note that, 'the candidate those who had applied against the advertisement No. Estt. I / 1041-Vol.III / 15130 / 2017 dated the 3 June 2017 need not apply again. However, they may update their additional information including publications, if any, as per the latest API requirements through a written communication to the undersigned.'

    The vacancies are available in the post graduate departments/ constituent colleges under the University. A total of 38 vacancies are open for recruitment in Anthropology, Biotechnology, Botany, Business Administration, Chemistry, A&A Economics, AIHCA, Computer Science & Application, English, Geography, Geology, History, Law, Madhusudan Law College, University Law College, Library & Information Science, Mathematics, PMIR, Physics, Public Administration, Psychology, Sanskrit, Statistics, Sociology and Zoology. Detail of the recruitment is available at utkaluniversity.nic.in.

    Pay scale:

    The scale of pay is Rs. 15600-39100 +AGP Rs.6000.

    How to apply:

    Interested candidates shall have to pay fees of Rs.1000. Application fee may be paid through net banking / credit card / debit card SBI e-pay.

    The last date to apply online is June 27, 2018. However candidates can send the printout of the online applications with required documents till July 4, 2018.

    Candidates shall have to apply at the official website of the University. 'The print out of the filled in online application should be sent along with the required documents to the Registrar, Utkal University, Vani Vihar, Bhubaneswar - 751 004 by Speed post only,' reads the official notification about the submission process.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 7:47 [IST]
