Utkal University First Semester result declared, website now responsive

New Delhi, Nov 21: The Utkal University First Semester result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

There was a heavy load on the website once the results were declared as a result of which the site was not responsive. At the time of writing this copy, the website was responding. The results are available on uuems.in.

How to check Utkal University First Semester result:

Go to uuems.in

Click on "Provisional Result Of +3 First Semester CBCS (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Regular Exam 2017 (2017 Admission Batch) "

Enter the exam roll number and the captcha

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout