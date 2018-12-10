  • search
    Utilise Winter Session well: PM Modi to MPs at all-party meeting

    By Pti
    New Delhi, Dec 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to all MPs at an all-party meeting to utilise the Winter session of Parliament well as it will be the last full-fledged session before the 2019 Lok Sabha.

    The prime minister also assured the opposition that the government was willing to discuss all issues.

    Photo credit: PTI
    "The government and the opposition have to cooperate with each other for the smooth functioning of Parliament which is in the public interest," he said.

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said quoting the prime minister that the government is also learnt to have suggested that both the Houses could work late to transact important legislative business and discuss important issues.

    Tomar said the prime minister was of the view that both the government and the opposition have to cooperate in running the House smoothly as it was in the interest of the people.

    The minister said Modi also told leaders from various parties that the government is willing to discuss all issues. The Centre will bring a supplementary demands for grants in the session through which it will seek Parliament nod for more expenditure.

    According to leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha , Ghulam Nabi Azad, the opposition made it clear during the meeting that it will press for a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Rafale jet deal and raise several issues, including the "misuse" of probe agencies and autonomy for RBI.

