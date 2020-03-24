Using untested medicines to treat COVID-19 could be dangerous: WHO warns

India

PTI

By PTI

Geneva, Mar 23: The World Health Organization warned Monday that the use of untested medicines to treat COVID-19 without proper evidence of their efficacy could be dangerous and raise false expectations.

"Using untested medicines without the right evidence could raise false hope and even do more harm than good, and cause a shortage of essential medicines that are needed to treat other diseases," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in a virtual news briefing.