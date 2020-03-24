  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Using untested medicines to treat COVID-19 could be dangerous: WHO warns

    By PTI
    |

    Geneva, Mar 23: The World Health Organization warned Monday that the use of untested medicines to treat COVID-19 without proper evidence of their efficacy could be dangerous and raise false expectations.

    Using untested medicines to treat COVID-19 could be dangerous: WHO warns

    "Using untested medicines without the right evidence could raise false hope and even do more harm than good, and cause a shortage of essential medicines that are needed to treat other diseases," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in a virtual news briefing.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus who

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X