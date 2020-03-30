  • search
    Using coronavirus, Pakistan rakes up Kashmir issue at UN

    New Delhi, Mar 30: Pakistan has yet again raked up the Kashmir issue and this time the country has linked it to the coronavirus outbreak.

    Pakistan's Foreign Office made public the letter written by its foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the UN Secretary General and the president of the security council. In the letter he describes as dire humanitarian situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Shah Mahmood Qureshi
    Pakistan also urged that Kashmiri prisoners be released in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. It also in a separate statements said that restrictions must be lifted in Kashmir due to the outbreak of the virus.

    India has maintained that Kashmir is an internal issue. Pakistan has tried raising the Kashmir issue on several international forums since Article 370 was abrogated on August 5. However it has failed to gain any traction on the same.

    First death in Kashmir: 65-year-old religious preacher dies of coronavirus

    Qureshi in his letter rejected India's contention that normalcy had been restored in Kashmir. He said that India had in fact intensified ceasefire violations along the Line of Control since December. He said that peace and stability in South Asia would depend on a lasting solution on the Kashmir issue.

    The Pakistan foreign office expressed concern over the detention of several persons in Kashmir, including Hurriyat leaders. Pakistan called on the world community to demand the lifting of communication restrictions and also allowing unfettered access to medical and other essential supplies in Kashmir.

    pakistan kashmir issue shah mahmood qureshi unsc

    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 9:20 [IST]
