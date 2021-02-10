US warships in South China Sea send a strong signal to Beijing

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 10: In a clear sign that the Joe Biden administration would continue the Trump administration's tough policy on China, two American aircraft carriers including the USS Nimitz conducted military exercises in the South China Sea.

The coordinated operations combining ships and planes of the two strike groups, Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz were carried out. This is a clear sign of the US Navy's ability to operating in such challenging environments, the US Pacific Fleet said in a statement. An angry Beijing said that the exercises are an effort by the US to flex its muscles.

The developments came in the backdrop of multiple provocations over the last few weeks that included flying of military aircraft into the Taiwan Strait last month. Beijing had last week reacted aggressively to the presence of USS John S. McCcain and said that it was able to drive away the US guided missile destroyer from near the Parcel Island in the South China Sea region.

It may be recalled that Biden had during conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out reference to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, the strategic dialogue between India, USA, Japan and Australia. This mostly focuses on Beijing.

Angered by the US actions, a Chinese foreign ministry official said that this is not conducive to peace and stability in the region. China will continue to take necessary measures to firmly defend national sovereignty and security and work together with regional countries to safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea.

One must also note that a new Chinese law was enforced on Monday, which allows its coast guard to fire at foreign ships in its waters and also remove buildings constructed by foreign countries on what it calls on Chinese territories.