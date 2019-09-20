US visit will present India as global leader: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his visit To US would present India as "a vibrant land of opportunities".

He said that it would be the first time a US President will attend an Indian-American community event with him.

Referring to Indo-US relations, Modi said working together, the two nations can contribute to building a more peaceful, stable, secure, sustainable and prosperous world.

"I am confident that my visit would present India as a vibrant land of opportunities, a reliable partner and a global leader, and will also help impart new energy to our relations with the US," he said in his departure statement ahead of his week-long visit.

The focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's week-long visit to the US from Saturday to attend the UNGA will not be on terrorism, but on highlighting India's achievements and its global role.

Apart from addressing the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, Modi's schedule includes a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in New York and a diaspora event in Houston which will also be attended by the American leader.

Modi intends to hold as many as 20 bilateral meetings with leaders from all continents.

Prime Minister will raise several issues such as development, climate change and other bilateral and multilateral issues "of which terrorism is one, but the focus will not be on it, but on the role of India at the international platform.

The Prime Minister at the UNGA and in his bilateral and multilateral meetings will reiterate India's position that multilateralism is at the centre of global politics.