  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    US ventilators to reach India in 3 weeks, to cost around Rs 192 million

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 16: The ventilators promised by US President Donald Trump would reach India in three weeks. The US will send in 200 ventilators, each of which would cost India Rs 9.6 lakh, without accounting for the transportation costs.

    US ventilators to reach India in 3 weeks, to cost around Rs 192 million

    As reported by Hindustan Times, the ventilators would reach India either by the end of this month or early June. In all this would cost India around Rs 192 million.

    US will donate ventilators to friends in India says Trump

    I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this pandemic. We are also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat this invisible enemy, US President, Donald Trump said in a tweet.

    It may be recalled that India had earlier supplied large shipments of hydroxychloroquine to the US to help it fight the pandemic. The US has recorded 87,000 deaths and 14 lakh cases. The virus that originated from Wuhan in China has claimed 3 lakh lives globally. China on the other hand has recorded 81,500 cases.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump coronavirus narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 11:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X