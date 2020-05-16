US ventilators to reach India in 3 weeks, to cost around Rs 192 million

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 16: The ventilators promised by US President Donald Trump would reach India in three weeks. The US will send in 200 ventilators, each of which would cost India Rs 9.6 lakh, without accounting for the transportation costs.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the ventilators would reach India either by the end of this month or early June. In all, this would cost India around Rs 192 million.

US will donate ventilators to friends in India says Trump

I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this pandemic. We are also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat this invisible enemy, US President, Donald Trump said in a tweet.

It may be recalled that India had earlier supplied large shipments of hydroxychloroquine to the US to help it fight the pandemic. The US has recorded 87,000 deaths and 14 lakh cases. The virus that originated from Wuhan in China has claimed 3 lakh lives globally. China on the other hand has recorded 81,500 cases.