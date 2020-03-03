US-Taliban deal is like Pakeezah movie: Jaishankar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: The US-Taliban peace deal signed on Saturday has been compared to the movie Pakeezah, by Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar. He said that it was not a surprise.

While stating that the situation was being closely watched, Jaishankar said in a way it was not a surprise. Everybody knew it and it was being talked about for so long. It was like finally seeing Pakeezah after 17 trailers.

The issue for is that at the moment the US is talking in terms of thinning down its presence and providing support to the government in Kabul. How that plays out time will tell, he also said.

India will wait and see how this plays out. Real negotiations will start now and then we will have to see many of the assumptions that we had. We need to see if the Taliban joins the democratic set up or will the democratic setup adjust to the Taliban, Jaishankar also said.