'US supports India's membership in Nuclear Suppliers Group,' says Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley, US Ambassador to UN, said, the US supports India's membership in Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) since India is respected widely because it is a responsible democracy.

Haley, who is on India tour, said, "One of the most important and crucial things that India and the US share is freedom of religion. Our nations can only be held together with tolerance and respect."

About her Indian origin, said, "Indians have treated me like one of their own. As Governor, I would begin all my speeches by mentioning that I am the daughter of Indian immigrants. The work ethic and deep love for education amongst Indians makes me proud."

"US-India relationship has grown from indifference and mutual suspicion to friendship and partnership. Today, Indian Americans are the most educated and highly philanthropic minority in US," Haley said about US-India bilateral relations.

Recalling her meeting with PM Modi, Haley said, "At the Shangri-la Dialogue, Prime Minister Modi spoke about free and open Indo-Pacific region. President Trump believes in this vision. India's vision is aspirational but it is realistic."

"We share a commitment to defeating terrorism and the hateful ideology that motivates it. The US values Pakistan as a partner but we cannot tolerate the state becoming a haven for terrorists and hope to see a change," Haley said About both countries commitment in fight against terrorism.

On US' relationship with China, Haley said that uhe US seeks productive relationship with China. "However they do not share the same democratic values like us. Their expansion in the region without respect for rights unlike India will limit their relationship with US," she added.

