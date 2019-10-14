US reminds Pakistan about its obligation to end arrest and release approach on terrorists

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 14: Pakistan says that it has been taking action against terror funding and also groups such as the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. Recently, Pakistan arrested four Lashkar-e-Tayiba operatives closely associated with Hafiz Saeed and the action comes close on the heels of a crucial meeting of the Financial Action Task Force.

However the United States while taking note of the fact that terrorists in Pakistan are arrested only to be released said that action needs to be taken to prosecute them. While appreciating the efforts of Pakistan to arrest the terrorists, the US reminded the country about its obligation to end the arrest and release approach.

"The victims of LeT's vicious attacks deserve to see these individuals prosecuted now, along with LeT leader Hafiz Saeed," Alice Wells, head of the US state department's South and Central Asian bureau, said on Twitter.

Pakistan for its own future must prevent terrorists from operating on its soil Wells also said.

Ahead of the crucial FATF meet four persons closely associated with Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed were arrested in Pakistan.The four were identified as Zafar Iqbal, Hafiz Aziz, Muhammad Ashraf and Abdul Salam.

Pakistan, it may be recalled had booked several cases against the Lashkar-e-Tayiba's financial wing, Jamaat-ud-Dawah. These actions look like Pakistan is making last ditch attempts to avoid being blacklisted by the FATF, which is meeting between October 12 to 15.

India does not read much into these actions and say that Pakistan would take ad-hoc measures to escape the world's wrath. We have seen several times in the past such actions being taken. It is all back to square one after that.

Pakistan has this tendency to protect its terrorists under the cover of a ban and it had taken similar action following the 26/11 attack. However the Lashkar-e-Tayiba did not stop its activities, the official explained.

Pakistan's action against the JuD and also the Falah-e-Insaniyat also being run by Saeed has been taken in the backdrop of a meeting of the Financial Action Task Force in Paris that is reviewing Pakistan's steps to counter terror financing.

India also took note of the fact that no such action has been taken against the Jaish-e-Mohammad, which was involved in the Pathankot, Uri, Nagrota and Pulwama attacks.

There have been bans in the past, but the Jamaat-ud-Dawa has managed to over come it in various ways.