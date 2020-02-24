US Prez Donald Trump thanks "Great Friend Modi" in Sabarmati note

oi-Mousumi Dash

Ahmedabad, Feb 24: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after touching down in Ahmedabad for their maiden two-day visit to India, on Monday arrived at the Sabarmati Ashram and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

The US President in the visitors diary at the Sabarmati Ashram calling the Indian PM his "great friend" wrote, "To my great friend, Prime Minister Modi - thank you for this wonderful visit."

Trump and the First Lady tried their hand at the charkha at Sabarmati Ashram.

Trump's note contrasted by many with that of his predecessor Barack Obama in 2010 in which he wrote, "I am filled with hope and inspiration as I have the privilege to view this testament to Gandhi's life. He is a hero not just to India but to the world."

All in 15 min, Trump tours Sabarmati Ashram, spins Bapu's Charkha, gifted 'Three Wise Monkeys'

The Trumps were accompanied by PM Modi who received the American leader at the Ahmedabad airport and joined his cavalcade on a 22-km roadshow which was dotted by thousands of spectators.

PM Modi also presented a memento of Mahatma Gandhi's "Three Wise Monkeys" to the US president.

Sabarmati Ashram, also known as Gandhi Ashram, was home to Mahatma Gandhi during 1917-1930. Several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.