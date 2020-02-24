  • search
Trending Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    US Prez Donald Trump thanks "Great Friend Modi" in Sabarmati note

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, Feb 24: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after touching down in Ahmedabad for their maiden two-day visit to India, on Monday arrived at the Sabarmati Ashram and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

    The US President in the visitors diary at the Sabarmati Ashram calling the Indian PM his "great friend" wrote, "To my great friend, Prime Minister Modi - thank you for this wonderful visit."

    US Prez Donald Trump thanks Great Friend Modi in Sabarmati note

    Trump and the First Lady tried their hand at the charkha at Sabarmati Ashram.

    Trump's note contrasted by many with that of his predecessor Barack Obama in 2010 in which he wrote, "I am filled with hope and inspiration as I have the privilege to view this testament to Gandhi's life. He is a hero not just to India but to the world."

    All in 15 min, Trump tours Sabarmati Ashram, spins Bapu's Charkha, gifted 'Three Wise Monkeys'

    The Trumps were accompanied by PM Modi who received the American leader at the Ahmedabad airport and joined his cavalcade on a 22-km roadshow which was dotted by thousands of spectators.

    US Prez Donald Trump thanks Great Friend Modi in Sabarmati note

    PM Modi also presented a memento of Mahatma Gandhi's "Three Wise Monkeys" to the US president.

    Sabarmati Ashram, also known as Gandhi Ashram, was home to Mahatma Gandhi during 1917-1930. Several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

    More MELANIA TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    melania trump donald trump sabarmati narendra modi

    Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 14:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X