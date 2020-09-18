US President Trump extends birthday greetings, calls PM Modi great leader, loyal friend

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 18: The wishes continued to pour in for Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. President of the United States, Donald Trump extended his greetings to PM Modi and called him a great leader and loyal friend.

I would like to extend best wishes and a very happy 70th birthday to the Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi. Many happy returns to a GREAT LEADER and loyal friend, Trump said in a tweet while also sharing a picture of himself with the PM at the Namaste Trump event held in Gujarat earlier this year.

The PM too thanked everyone and said, "these greetings give me strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of my fellow citizens." PM Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on September 17.

"People from all over India, from all over the world have shared their kind wishes. I am grateful to each and every person who has greeted me. These greetings give me strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of my fellow citizens," PM Modi also wrote.

"PM Modi has devoted each moment of his life towards making India strong, safe and self-reliant. I am lucky to serve the nation under his leadership. I along with all countrymen wish for PM's healthy and long life," Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, 'wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday.'

"Greetings and warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor & marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life," Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.

"Warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries," Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli said in a tweet. PM Modi was born on September 17 1950.

The people and government of Bhutan convey prayers for your success and well being on Your Excellency's 70th birth anniversary. Under your leadership, we are confident that India will continue to achieve even greater transformation, Bhutan's PM, Lotay Tshering said in a tweet.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin congratulated PM Modi and said that he wished him good health, happiness, well being and every success from the bottom of his heart.

The BJP launched Seva Saptah to mark the PM's birthday. During this programme various activities such as planting of saplings, distribution of fruits in COVID-19 hospitals, donation of artificial limbs and other equipment would be undertaken.