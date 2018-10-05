  • search

US may give India a relief over its buying S-400 Triumf from Russia

    New Delhi, Oct 5: India and Russia witnessed a notable moment in their relationship on Friday, October 5, as the two traditional allies inked a $5 billion deal through which New Delhi will procure the advanced air defence system, the S-400 Triumf from Moscow.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin before their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin before their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi

    The deal was catching the world's attention for the United States had reservations over this and also threatened to impose sanctions had India went ahead with the pact.

    Also Read | India, Russia sign deal for five S-400 Triumf air defence missiles

    However, the Wall Street Journal said in a report on Wednesday, October 3, that the deal could see the US giving India a benefit of sanctions waiver and not trigger action against it under its Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

    In September, the US sanctioned China's Equipment Development Department for purchasing Sukhoi-25 jet fighters and S-400 missiles from Russia. The move was also intended at sending a similar warning to other countries entering any deal with Russia.

    However, according to a piece in Asia Times: "...the US considers India a strategic ally and therefore a waiver may be issued. The US wants to bring India, Japan and Australia together in response to China's increasingly assertive stance in the Indo-Pacific region."

    Also Read | Putin in India: Will US make an exception and why Pakistan would be worried

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said in the past that the US is not in favour of penalising a strategic ally like India. Washington has time and again hailed New Delhi as a crucial friend when it comes to dealing with the situation in Afghanistan or checking the Chinese plans in Asia.

    The US might also consider the fact that India would bolster its defence by buying the Russian military hardware against China as something going to its favour.

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 14:32 [IST]
