US-India ties based on strong Foundation, says Mike Pompeo

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 26:US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called for speaking "strongly" in favour of religious freedom rights and asserted that the world is worse off when they are compromised.

His remarks assume significance as they come days after the State Department, in its annual 2018 International Religious Freedom Report released last week, alleged that mob attacks by violent extremist Hindu groups against minority communities, particularly Muslims, continued in India in 2018, amid rumours that victims had traded or killed cows for beef.

"India is the birthplace of four major world religions. Let's stand up together for religious freedom for all, let's speak out strongly together in favour of those rights for whenever we do compromise those rights, the world is worse off," Pompeo said in his India policy speech at the India International Centre here.

Pompeo said,''India & US should see the world as it is and see each other for what we are- great democracies, global powers and good friends.''

He also said the US is pleased to see the UN designating JeM chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist. Recently India voted against Palestinian NGO that supported terrorism at the UN and showed rewarding terrorism is wrong, he said.

''Just a few weeks ago, PM Narendra Modi called for all nations to fight terrorism. We are pleased to see United Nations Sanctions Committee designating Masood Azhar, last month,'' he said.

[ Let us realise shared vision and goals, Pompeo tells Modi ]

He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, saying they are leaders who aren't scared to take risks and the two countries are poised to do "incredible things together".

He also said,''Right now, we have two leaders in President Trump and PM Modi, who are not afraid to take risks where its appropriate. Let's see each other with new eyes and embrace the age of ambition.''

Earlier in the day, Pompeo met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. This is his first high-level engagement with PM Modi-led NDA regime after Lok Sabha elections.

Pompeo, who is in India for a two-day visit, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship. It marks the third visit of a US Secretary of State to India during the Trump administration.

After his India visit from June 25-27, Pompeo will travel to Japan to attend the G-20 Summit with Trump. PM Modi would also be attending the summit of leaders from top 20 economies of the world. US President Trump and PM Modi would be joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for their second trilateral summit.