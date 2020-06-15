  • search
    US FDA revokes use of Hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus, says 'unlikely to be effective'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 15: US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday revoked emergency authorisation of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, saying they are "unlikely to be effective".

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    After reviewing new information from large clinical trials the agency now believes that the suggested dosing regimens "are unlikely to produce an antiviral effect," FDA chief scientist Denise Hinton said in a letter announcing the decision.

    The agency noted that because of heart issues and other side effects in patients taking the medications, the existing and potential benefits of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine no longer outweigh the risks associated with its use.

    Story first published: Monday, June 15, 2020, 22:03 [IST]
