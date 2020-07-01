  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    US FCC classifieds Huawei and ZTE as security threats

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 01: Huawei and ZTE have been classified as security threats by the US FCC. Both have been banned as suppliers for projects under its Universal Service Fund due to alleged ties to the Chinese military and intelligence services.

    US FCC classifieds Huawei and ZTE as security threats

    "As a result of today's action, money from the FCC's $8.3 billion (approximately Rs. 62,676 crore) a year Universal Service Fund may no longer be used to purchase, obtain, maintain, improve, modify, or otherwise support any equipment or services produced or provided by these suppliers," FCC said in a release.

    "With today's orders, and based on the overwhelming weight of evidence, the Bureau has designated Huawei and ZTE as national security risks to America's communications networks-and to our 5G future," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said.

    "Both companies have close ties to the Chinese Communist Party and China's military apparatus, and both companies are broadly subject to Chinese law obligating them to cooperate with the country's intelligence services."

    "The Bureau also took into account the findings and actions of Congress, the Executive Branch, the intelligence community, our allies, and communications service providers in other countries. We cannot and will not allow the Chinese Communist Party to exploit network vulnerabilities and compromise our critical communications infrastructure," Pai also said.

    More CHINA News

    Read more about:

    china

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 9:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue