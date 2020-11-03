US elections 2020: Why is it heading for a tight finish

US elections: 10 crore have voted, another 6 crore to vote today

US elections: Why relations with India will remain strong irrespective of result

US elections 2020: Harris a good reason not to vote for ‘sleepy Joe,’ says Trump

US elections: Special prayers in TN for Harris’ victory

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Nov 03: A special prayer was performed for the victory of Kamala Harris at a Temple in Painganadu village in Thiruvarur district.

Hoardings of Harris, the US Democrat vice-presidential candidate were put. Up in the village to wish her success. Her maternal grandfather, P V Gopalan hailed from the village of Painganadu.

Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Harris, 56, is the first Indian-origin and first Black woman to be picked by a major American political party for the top post.

US elections 2020: Harris a good reason not to vote for 'sleepy Joe,’ says Trump

Harris was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support. She returned to the political limelight after Biden picked her as his running mate.