    US elections: Special prayers in TN for Harris’ victory

    By
    |

    Chennai, Nov 03: A special prayer was performed for the victory of Kamala Harris at a Temple in Painganadu village in Thiruvarur district.

    Hoardings of Harris, the US Democrat vice-presidential candidate were put. Up in the village to wish her success. Her maternal grandfather, P V Gopalan hailed from the village of Painganadu.

    US elections: Special prayers in TN for Harris’ victory
    Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris

    Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Harris, 56, is the first Indian-origin and first Black woman to be picked by a major American political party for the top post.

    US elections 2020: Harris a good reason not to vote for 'sleepy Joe,’ says Trump

    Harris was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support. She returned to the political limelight after Biden picked her as his running mate.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 13:48 [IST]
    X