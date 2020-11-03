US Election 2020 Live Updates: Biden sweeps Dixville Notch, Trump wins in Millsfield

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Washington, Nov 03: The United States of America goes to the polls today to elect its 46th president. On November 3, the country will decide whether Donald Trump would continue in office or will Joe Biden take over.

With less than 16 hours to go for the US presidential election 2020, President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making a last ditch efforts to convince undecided voters of their plans and policies on the final day of the campaign in critical battleground states, with polls indicating that the race for the White House could be headed for a photo-finish.

Trump, 74, toured five battleground states of Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida while his 77-year-old rival spoke at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, where the race also looks tight. Biden is set to close his campaign in Pittsburgh where he made his maiden campaign appearance in April 2019.

US Elections 2020: Time, Date, Results; Where to watch in India

Meet the candidates

Republican: Donald Trump

Vice presidential candidate: Mike Pence

Democratic: Joe Biden

Vice-presidential candidate: Kamala Harris

Results

US election results 2020 may take longer to be announced this time because of the sheer volume of mailed-in ballots. Some states will begin counting their mail-in ballot before election day, some will start on election day, some will wait till the close of polling.

On January 20, 2021, the US will welcome its new President.

Newest First Oldest First Joe Biden won in the tiny town of Dixville Notch in New Hampshire in a sweep. He got all five votes. In the nearby town of Millsfield Donald Trump won by 16-5 lead over Biden. To be elected a candidate would need at least 270 votes in what is called the electoral college. Each state gets a particular number of votes partly based on its population. There are a total of 538 up for grabs. The national polls have given a firm lead to Joe Biden. However the race is closer in the states that could decide the outcome. Former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, has a strong track record of being an ardent advocate of a strong India-US relationship both as a Senator from Delaware for over three decades and then as deputy of President Barack Obama for eight years. 