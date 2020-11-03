YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    US Election 2020 Live Updates: Trump vs Biden? Americans across 50 states set to choose 46th Prez

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Washington, Nov 03: The United States of America goes to the polls today to elect its 46th president. On November 3, the country will decide whether Donald Trump would continue in office or will Joe Biden take over.

    With less than 16 hours to go for the US presidential election 2020, President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making a last ditch efforts to convince undecided voters of their plans and policies on the final day of the campaign in critical battleground states, with polls indicating that the race for the White House could be headed for a photo-finish.

    US Election 2020 Live Updates: Trump vs Biden? Americans across 50 states set to choose 46th preside

    Trump, 74, toured five battleground states of Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida while his 77-year-old rival spoke at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, where the race also looks tight. Biden is set to close his campaign in Pittsburgh where he made his maiden campaign appearance in April 2019.

    US Elections 2020: Time, Date, Results; Where to watch in India

    Meet the candidates

    Republican: Donald Trump

    Vice presidential candidate: Mike Pence

    Democratic: Joe Biden

    Vice-presidential candidate: Kamala Harris

    Results

    US election results 2020 may take longer to be announced this time because of the sheer volume of mailed-in ballots. Some states will begin counting their mail-in ballot before election day, some will start on election day, some will wait till the close of polling.

    On January 20, 2021, the US will welcome its new President.

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:20 PM, 3 Nov
    America cannot afford four more years of Trump, says Kamala Harris
    12:06 PM, 3 Nov
    Americans have rushed to vote early, already casting nearly 92 million mail-in ballots that could take days or weeks to be counted in some states - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday.
    12:05 PM, 3 Nov
    Trump has sought to recapture the spirit of his shock win four years back. You elected an outsider are president who is finally putting America first. Get out and vote, that is all I ask, he said.
    12:04 PM, 3 Nov
    Donald Trump says he will win anyway.

    More US ELECTIONS News

    Read more about:

    us elections donald trump joe biden

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X