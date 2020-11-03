Joe Biden vows to enact Equality Act in first 100 days: What is it? Why it remains important to LGBT

Washington, Nov 03: The United States of America goes to the polls today to elect its 46th president. On November 3, the country will decide whether Donald Trump would continue in office or will Joe Biden take over.

With less than 16 hours to go for the US presidential election 2020, President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making a last ditch efforts to convince undecided voters of their plans and policies on the final day of the campaign in critical battleground states, with polls indicating that the race for the White House could be headed for a photo-finish.

Trump, 74, toured five battleground states of Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida while his 77-year-old rival spoke at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, where the race also looks tight. Biden is set to close his campaign in Pittsburgh where he made his maiden campaign appearance in April 2019.

US election results 2020 may take longer to be announced this time because of the sheer volume of mailed-in ballots. Some states will begin counting their mail-in ballot before election day, some will start on election day, some will wait till the close of polling.

On January 20, 2021, the US will welcome its new President.

Americans have rushed to vote early, already casting nearly 92 million mail-in ballots that could take days or weeks to be counted in some states - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. Trump has sought to recapture the spirit of his shock win four years back. You elected an outsider are president who is finally putting America first. Get out and vote, that is all I ask, he said.