US Election 2020 Live Updates: Polls open in New York, New Jersey, Virginia

Washington, Nov 03: The United States of America goes to the polls today to elect its 46th president. On November 3, the country will decide whether Donald Trump would continue in office or will Joe Biden take over.

With less than 16 hours to go for the US presidential election 2020, President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making a last ditch efforts to convince undecided voters of their plans and policies on the final day of the campaign in critical battleground states, with polls indicating that the race for the White House could be headed for a photo-finish.

Trump, 74, toured five battleground states of Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida while his 77-year-old rival spoke at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, where the race also looks tight. Biden is set to close his campaign in Pittsburgh where he made his maiden campaign appearance in April 2019.

US Elections 2020: Time, Date, Results; Where to watch in India

Meet the candidates

Republican: Donald Trump

Vice presidential candidate: Mike Pence

Democratic: Joe Biden

Vice-presidential candidate: Kamala Harris

Results

US election results 2020 may take longer to be announced this time because of the sheer volume of mailed-in ballots. Some states will begin counting their mail-in ballot before election day, some will start on election day, some will wait till the close of polling.

On January 20, 2021, the US will welcome its new President.

Voting begins at 6am EST (3:30pm IST) in most states, and closes latest by 9pm EST (6:30am IST, Nov 4)

Trump spent considerable energy this year posturing as a "law and order" president, seeking to replicate 1968, when widespread unrest in the U.S benefited Republican Richard Nixon as he built his "silent majority." But Nixon wasn't the incumbent in 1968. In fact, the political atmosphere was so bad for President Lyndon Johnson that the Democrat didn't seek reelection.

Trump's reelection depends on driving up his margins in rural areas and smaller towns and cities — those expansive swaths of red on the county-by-county results map from 2016. But acres don't vote, people do, and Biden is casting a wide demographic and geographic net. His ideal coalition is anchored in metro areas, but he hopes to improve Democratic turnout among nonwhite voters and college-educated voters across the map.

Making a passionate plea, Biden, in his closing argument from the city of Pittsburgh, urged his countrymen to defeat Trump as he has failed to deliver in the last four years. "My message is simple. The power to change this country is in your hands. And I do not care how hard Donald Trump tries, there is nothing he can do to stop the people of this nation from voting, no matter how he tries," he said.

The first step to beating the coronavirus that has had a devastating impact on the US is to ensure President Donald Trump's electoral defeat, his Democratic challenger Joe Biden said on Monday.

Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday ended their most divisive and bitter election campaign with fervent appeals on social media to the undecided Americans to vote for them as they pledged to take the country out of the woods.



I will work with Democrats and Republicans, and I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as for those who do.



Because that’s the job of a president. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020 Will work with Democrat and Republicans: Joe Biden The incumbent president, who is supposed to hold the elections, says this is the most-rigged US election throughout history," Khamenei said, not acknowledging that individual US states run the vote. Biden meanwhile has said he would consider re-entering Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, providing possible relief to the beleaguered Iranian rial. Another four years could see Trump's maximum-pressure campaigns further expand as it crushes the Iranian economy and stops Tehran from openly selling its crude oil abroad. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reiterated a long-standing Iranian position that it didn't matter whether Trump or Joe Biden wins the vote, but the stakes couldn't be higher for the Islamic Republic. Iran's supreme leader mocked America's presidential election Tuesday in a televised address, quoting President Donald Trump's own baseless claims about voter fraud to criticise the vote as Tehran marked the 1979 US Embassy hostage crisis. The election comes amid the raging coronavirus pandemic. The US has recorded more cases and more deaths than any other country worldwide, reporting more than 81,000 new infections on Sunday alone. Each US state gets a certain number of votes partly based on its population and there are a total of 538 up for grabs on Tuesday. To be elected president, a candidate must win at least 270 votes in what is called the Electoral College. The election is already setting records for turnout, and perhaps no two candidates are more at odds over the future of the country and the direction they want to take it in. The November 3 presidential election has been billed as one of the most divisive in recent American history. Special prayers were held for the victory of Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris at a temple in her maternal grandfather's ancestral village in Tamil Nadu. According to a Reuters report, Trump’s odds of winning the election improved to 39% from 35% on the UK-based platform, while former vice-president and Democratic challenger Joe Biden saw his chances dip to 61% from 65%. U.S. President Donald Trump’s chances of re-election gained sharply overnight in online betting markets as Americans head to the polls on Tuesday, according to Betfair Exchange. VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!pic.twitter.com/85ySh1KYkh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020 Trump tweets a video of him dancing on his campaign rallies A Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court pits Donald Verrilli, who was President Barack Obama's top Supreme Court lawyer, against John Gore, a onetime high-ranking Trump Justice Department official. President Donald Trump is promising more to come. Trump has sought to recapture the spirit of his shock win four years back. You elected an outsider are president who is finally putting America first. Get out and vote, that is all I ask, he said. Americans have rushed to vote early, already casting nearly 92 million mail-in ballots that could take days or weeks to be counted in some states - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. According to data published by the New York Times, the highest volume of misinformation regarding in-mail voting has been floating in the battleground states. These states saw the most distortions and falsehoods about voting by mail between Sept. 1 and Oct. 29, according to Zignal Labs, a media insights company that tallied the likely misinformation mentions across online news outlets. The social media post of President Donald Trump in which he called a US Supreme Court decision in the battleground state of Pennsylvania very dangerous has flagged by both Twitter and Facebook. Americans vote Tuesday in an election amounting to a referendum on Donald Trump and his uniquely brash, bruising presidency that Democratic opponent and frontrunner Joe Biden urged supporters to end, restoring "our democracy." The United States is more divided and angry than at any time since the Vietnam War era of the 1970s -- and fears that Trump could dispute the result of the election are only fueling those tensions. Fearing poll-related violence, White House, US businesses take additional security cover. A record number of nearly 10 crore Americans have already exercised their franchise in the presidential election, with another six crore likely to vote on the real election day on Tuesday. The first ballots have been cast in Dixville Notch and Millsfield towns of northeastern state of New Hampshire. In the make shift Ballot Room at Dixville Notch's Balsams Resort, Les Otten, one of the only five local registered voters, cast the first ballot. An estimated 16 crore people casting their votes in a presidential election is a record in itself in terms of turnout after 1900, according to Michael P McDonald, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Florida, who leads the US Election Project that tracks early voting. An estimated 23.9 crore people are eligible to vote, according to the US Election Project. "It appears likely that around 100 million early votes will be cast by the time Tuesday morning reports are processed," McDonald said on Monday on the eve of the crucial election. The voter turnout, he said, will be higher than 2016, because some states have already exceeded their 2016 turnout or are close to doing so. Three states -- Hawaii, Texas and Montana -- have already exceeded their 2016 voter turnout. Other states such as North Carolina, Georgia, New Mexico, Nevada and Tennessee have already witnessed a record early voting that has crossed more than 90 per cent of their 2016 turnout. Irrespective of the outcome of the November 3 presidential elections, relationship between India and the US is expected to continue at the same pace as it has in the last two decades and strengthen further, policy documents and remarks from the two campaigns indicate. President Donald Trump, in the first term of his presidency, has emerged as the best friend of India at the White House taking the relationship to a new level and his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is well known, which was reflected in the two addressing massive two joint rallies in the US and India in less than a year. Former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, has a strong track record of being an ardent advocate of a strong India-US relationship both as a Senator from Delaware for over three decades and then as deputy of President Barack Obama for eight years. The national polls have given a firm lead to Joe Biden. However the race is closer in the states that could decide the outcome. To be elected a candidate would need at least 270 votes in what is called the electoral college. Each state gets a particular number of votes partly based on its population. There are a total of 538 up for grabs. Joe Biden won in the tiny town of Dixville Notch in New Hampshire in a sweep. He got all five votes. In the nearby town of Millsfield Donald Trump won by 16-5 lead over Biden. Nearly 100 million people have already casted their votes, a tally by the US Elections Project at the University of Florida revealed. This record has been facilitated by the sharp increase in mail-in and early -in-person voting. Joe Biden concludes his campaign with short Twitter note to his supporters, “Let's bring this home”. In the final hours before results of the US election start coming in, a Reuters report says that Joe Biden appears to be in the lead in the key state of Florida. In a live telecast on state TV on this morning, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said that the US election result has "no impact on our policies." November 3 is trending on Twitter as Election Day in the United States begins. Some users are simply urging everyone to vote, while others wait eagerly for the results. Tamil Nadu: Posters showing support for US vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris put up in her native village Thulasendrapuram. The candidates and parties have enlisted prominent lawyers with ties to Democratic and Republican administrations should that litigation take on a new urgency if a narrow margin in a battleground state becomes the difference between another four years for Trump or a Joe Biden administration.