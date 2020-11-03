US Election 2020 Live Updates: Polls open in New York, New Jersey, Virginia

YouTube
    Washington, Nov 03: The United States of America goes to the polls today to elect its 46th president. On November 3, the country will decide whether Donald Trump would continue in office or will Joe Biden take over.

    With less than 16 hours to go for the US presidential election 2020, President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making a last ditch efforts to convince undecided voters of their plans and policies on the final day of the campaign in critical battleground states, with polls indicating that the race for the White House could be headed for a photo-finish.

    US Election 2020 Live Updates: Trump vs Biden? Americans across 50 states set to choose 46th preside

    Trump, 74, toured five battleground states of Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida while his 77-year-old rival spoke at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, where the race also looks tight. Biden is set to close his campaign in Pittsburgh where he made his maiden campaign appearance in April 2019.

    US Elections 2020: Time, Date, Results; Where to watch in India

    Meet the candidates

    Republican: Donald Trump

    Vice presidential candidate: Mike Pence

    Democratic: Joe Biden

    Vice-presidential candidate: Kamala Harris

    Results

    US election results 2020 may take longer to be announced this time because of the sheer volume of mailed-in ballots. Some states will begin counting their mail-in ballot before election day, some will start on election day, some will wait till the close of polling.

    On January 20, 2021, the US will welcome its new President.

    4:49 PM, 3 Nov
    Voting begins at 6am EST (3:30pm IST) in most states, and closes latest by 9pm EST (6:30am IST, Nov 4)
    4:49 PM, 3 Nov
    But Nixon wasn't the incumbent in 1968. In fact, the political atmosphere was so bad for President Lyndon Johnson that the Democrat didn't seek reelection.
    4:49 PM, 3 Nov
    4:48 PM, 3 Nov
    Trump spent considerable energy this year posturing as a "law and order" president, seeking to replicate 1968, when widespread unrest in the U.S benefited Republican Richard Nixon as he built his "silent majority."
    4:35 PM, 3 Nov
    But acres don’t vote, people do, and Biden is casting a wide demographic and geographic net. His ideal coalition is anchored in metro areas, but he hopes to improve Democratic turnout among nonwhite voters and college-educated voters across the map.
    4:33 PM, 3 Nov
    Trump’s reelection depends on driving up his margins in rural areas and smaller towns and cities — those expansive swaths of red on the county-by-county results map from 2016.
    4:25 PM, 3 Nov
    Donald Trump tweets expressing gratitude to his supporters.
    4:18 PM, 3 Nov
    "My message is simple. The power to change this country is in your hands. And I do not care how hard Donald Trump tries, there is nothing he can do to stop the people of this nation from voting, no matter how he tries," he said.
    4:16 PM, 3 Nov
    Making a passionate plea, Biden, in his closing argument from the city of Pittsburgh, urged his countrymen to defeat Trump as he has failed to deliver in the last four years.
    4:10 PM, 3 Nov
    The first step to beating the coronavirus that has had a devastating impact on the US is to ensure President Donald Trump's electoral defeat, his Democratic challenger Joe Biden said on Monday.
    4:04 PM, 3 Nov
    Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday ended their most divisive and bitter election campaign with fervent appeals on social media to the undecided Americans to vote for them as they pledged to take the country out of the woods.
    3:52 PM, 3 Nov
    Will work with Democrat and Republicans: Joe Biden
    3:51 PM, 3 Nov
    The incumbent president, who is supposed to hold the elections, says this is the most-rigged US election throughout history," Khamenei said, not acknowledging that individual US states run the vote.
    3:50 PM, 3 Nov
    Biden meanwhile has said he would consider re-entering Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, providing possible relief to the beleaguered Iranian rial.
    3:49 PM, 3 Nov
    Another four years could see Trump's maximum-pressure campaigns further expand as it crushes the Iranian economy and stops Tehran from openly selling its crude oil abroad.
    3:48 PM, 3 Nov
    Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reiterated a long-standing Iranian position that it didn't matter whether Trump or Joe Biden wins the vote, but the stakes couldn't be higher for the Islamic Republic.
    3:46 PM, 3 Nov
    Iran's supreme leader mocked America's presidential election Tuesday in a televised address, quoting President Donald Trump's own baseless claims about voter fraud to criticise the vote as Tehran marked the 1979 US Embassy hostage crisis.
    3:34 PM, 3 Nov
    The election comes amid the raging coronavirus pandemic. The US has recorded more cases and more deaths than any other country worldwide, reporting more than 81,000 new infections on Sunday alone.
    3:28 PM, 3 Nov
    Each US state gets a certain number of votes partly based on its population and there are a total of 538 up for grabs on Tuesday.
    3:28 PM, 3 Nov
    To be elected president, a candidate must win at least 270 votes in what is called the Electoral College.
    3:28 PM, 3 Nov
    The election is already setting records for turnout, and perhaps no two candidates are more at odds over the future of the country and the direction they want to take it in.
    3:27 PM, 3 Nov
    The November 3 presidential election has been billed as one of the most divisive in recent American history.
    3:15 PM, 3 Nov
    Special prayers were held for the victory of Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris at a temple in her maternal grandfather's ancestral village in Tamil Nadu.
    3:10 PM, 3 Nov
    According to a Reuters report, Trump’s odds of winning the election improved to 39% from 35% on the UK-based platform, while former vice-president and Democratic challenger Joe Biden saw his chances dip to 61% from 65%.
    3:09 PM, 3 Nov
    U.S. President Donald Trump’s chances of re-election gained sharply overnight in online betting markets as Americans head to the polls on Tuesday, according to Betfair Exchange.
    3:02 PM, 3 Nov
    Trump tweets a video of him dancing on his campaign rallies
    3:00 PM, 3 Nov
    A Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court pits Donald Verrilli, who was President Barack Obama's top Supreme Court lawyer, against John Gore, a onetime high-ranking Trump Justice Department official.
    2:58 PM, 3 Nov
    Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn't settle the contest. But this year, there is a near presumption that legal fights will ensue and that only a definitive outcome is likely to forestall them.
    2:54 PM, 3 Nov
    President Donald Trump is promising more to come. The candidates and parties have enlisted prominent lawyers with ties to Democratic and Republican administrations should that litigation take on a new urgency if a narrow margin in a battleground state becomes the difference between another four years for Trump or a Joe Biden administration.
    2:51 PM, 3 Nov
    Even before Election Day, the 2020 race was the most litigated in memory.
