  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    US Congressman calls Trump’s Kashmir statement 'amateurish, embarrassing'

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 23: Hours after India denied US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in resolving the Kashmir issue with Pakistan, US Congressman Brad Sherman on Tuesday apologised to India's US envoy and termed Trump's statement "amateurish, delusional and embarrassing".

    Taking to Twitter, Brad Sherman, US Congressman tweets said,''Everyone who knows anything about foreign policy in South Asia knows that India consistently opposes third-party mediation in Kashmir.''

    US Congressman calls Trump’s Kashmir statement amateurish, embarrassing
    US President Donald Trump and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan

    "I just apologized to Indian Ambassador Harsh Shringla for Trump's amateurish and embarrassing mistake," he also tweeted.

    After Trump's Kashmir mediation offer, opposition asks govt to clarify

    For the past 70 years, India has consistently resisted any third-party mediation proposal, and for over a decade now, the US has been reiterating that Kashmir is a bilateral issue.

    As Trump met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday, he offered to be the "mediator" on the Kashmir issue and even said he has received a request to do so from Modi during a recent meeting with him.

    External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said no such request has been made by Modi to the US president.

    "We have seen President Trump's remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India and Pakistan, on the Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by Prime Minister to the US President," he said.

    Trump claimed that Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue when they met in Osaka, Japan on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit last month.

    The Democratic-controlled House Foreign Affairs Committee also issued a Fact Check. "The Indians confirm they never asked Trump to mediate on Kashmir," the powerful Congressional committee tweeted.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump imran khan kashmir issues

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 9:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue