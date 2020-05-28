US breaches 1 lakh COVID-19 fatalities; Trump blamed

New Delhi, May 28: Despite the advantages of being the world's richest and most powerful nation, America, with the most advanced health care, has crossed the number of 1 lakh coronavirus fatalities, by far the largest number in the world.

Reportedly, the US has 28 per cent of the global coronavirus deaths.

According to Trump, if it has been taken that the other countries and China undercount their number of deaths, then by the US fatality rate, mathematically, China would have to have 4,00,000 uncounted bodies to even come close.

The mortuaries and crematories in the Hardest hit areas of America overflowed with dead bodies.

Their leaders of the other countries ramp up testing and gird their people and health care systems for outbreaks where it has been said Trump failed to do the same.

The US administration received its first formal notification about the outbreak of a novel virus in China as early as on January 3. Even the Scientists, the CIA, epidemiologists and national security aides raised warnings about it but the President continued publicly dismissing the threat.

Trump did not impose any travel ban on China, that might have bought time by limiting the infection, but the President continued to downplay the danger and provided false information about the availability of testing.

Trump administration did not call for to begin social distancing until mid-March.

But by then, the coronavirus had spread so widely that the nation had to go into lockdown and the economy into free fall.

A Columbia University study says, if social distancing had been imposed just one week earlier, 36,000 American lives might have been saved.

Even as Trump says the country is ready for reopening businesses, schools and churches, the public health officials say that the nation lacks the sort of comprehensive testing, tracing and isolating framework that are needed to suppress the outbreaks until there is a vaccine or cure.