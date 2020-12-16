YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Urmila Matondkar's Instagram account hacked, actor files FIR with Maharashtra Cyber

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 16: Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar on Wednesday said her Instagram account has been hacked, following which she has filed an FIR with Maharashtra Cyber, the state police's cyber wing.

    Urmila Matondkars Instagram account hacked, actor files FIR with Maharashtra Cyber

    Matondkar took to Twitter to report that her Instagram profile was compromised after she responded to a direct message (DM) on the photo-video sharing app.

    "My Instagram account has been hacked @instagram. First they DM you and ask to follow a few steps and verify the account and then it gets hacked. Really!? #NotDone," the 46-year-old actor wrote on the microblogging site.

    In a subsequent tweet, Matondkar said she has filed a First Information Report (FIR) with Maharashtra Cyber about the account hack, adding women must not take "cyber crimes" lightly.

    Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena

    "'Cyber crimes' is not something that women should take lightly.. as I went to file FIR on my @instagram ac hacking met this dynamic DCP #cybercrime @MumbaiPolice Smt. Rashmi Karandikar who enlightened me lot more on the issue. Will surely be working on it in future. @MahaCyber1," she said.

    Posts from Matondkar's Instagram account were wiped out, with the display name changed to "Instagram Support".

    "This is an automated message sent to you. If you have infringed copyright, you will receive an automated message," the message read on her profile. Matondkar, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from north Mumbai constituency as a Congress candidate, recently joined the Shiv Sena.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra instagram

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X