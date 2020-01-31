  • search
    Urmila Matondkar compares CAA to Rowlatt Act

    By PTI
    |

    Pune, Jan 31: Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Thursday compared the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to the infamous Rowlatt Act of the British era.

    She was speaking at a protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens, organised on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary at Gandhi Bhavan memorial here.

    Urmila Matondkar
    Urmila Matondkar Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    Gandhi's ideology was still alive, as thepeople 'who are against us (those who support the CAA) and their leaders have to go to Rajghat and pay tributes to him, she said.

    Gandhi was a true follower of Hinduism, and the person who shot him dead (Nathuram Godse) was also a Hindu, Matondkar said.

    Purely internal, says Israel diplomat on citizenship law, Article 370

    'History would remember both the Rowlatt Act (the repressive legislation brought in during British rule) as well as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as black laws,' she said, alleging that the CAA was against the poor and 'it is challenging our Bhartiyatva'.

      'Therefore, we will not accept this law,' she said.

      Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 14:32 [IST]
