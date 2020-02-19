‘Urge govt to fulfil my dream’: Donald Trump ‘bhakt’ Bussa Krishna wants to meet US President

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 19: Bussa Krishna, US President Donald Trump's 'biggest fan' from Telangana has requested the Centre to fulfil his wish to meet his idol.

"I want India-America relations to remain strong. Every Friday I fast for Trump's long life. I also carry his picture and pray to him before commencing any work. I wish to meet him, I request the government to make my dream come true," Bussa told ANI.

"I also carry his (Trump's) picture and before any work, I pray to him. He is like a God to me that is the reason I had his statue built. It took almost a month and 15 labourers to build this statue," he said.

'Not treated very well by India': Trump raises doubts over trade deal

Bussa Krishna, affectionately called as Trump Krishna, is an admirer of Donald Trump's "strong leadership" and "bold attitude" in Telangana. He has erected a six-foot-tall statue of the US president at his home, and worships him like a "god" every day.

The Telangana man had told his family members, who object to his devotion to Trump, that just like they worship Lord Shiva, he believes in and worships Trump.

He became Trump's fan after the US President appeared in his dream four years ago. He is a real estate broker by profession.

Krishna has spent Rs 1.3 lakh to install the statue, and even organised feast for villagers on Trump's birthday.

It will be 'Namaste Trump’

Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump will visit India on a two-day trip next week on February 24 to attend an event called "Namaste Trump," which translates to "Greetings, Trump."

During his maiden two-day visit to India, Trump will take part in a roadshow in Ahmedabad and also tour the Sabarmati Ashram. He is also scheduled to inaugurate the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera.